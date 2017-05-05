Jay Cutler, known for being alternately moody and engaging, might have been a better rock star than NFL quarterback.

These days, he is neither. The former Bears QB hasn’t been picked up by any teams this offseason. So instead, the 34-year-old is turning to another career. Cutler is joining Fox as a color analyst on its NFL broadcasts.

A guy with a history of bad body language — which sometimes gave the impression that he didn’t really care too much — should be an interesting addition to a broadcast team.

Then again, if you are skeptical of how it will work out there are previous examples of players who had rocky relationships with the media turning out to be good on TV. One prime example: Vikings WR Randy Moss, who didn’t always have a lot to say during his playing days but has found a home in a studio role with ESPN.

At the very least, I don’t think Cutler will have any problems criticizing poor performances on the field.