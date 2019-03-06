About 150 people crammed into a public hearing in Chanhassen Tuesday to discuss what to do with a local piece of property once owned by Prince, but no clear consensus emerged among residents who spoke.

Lennar Corp. wants to develop a neighborhood of market-rate and luxury houses on the vacant land, which lies on the shore of Lake Ann across from the city's popular Lake Ann Park.

Lennar's initial proposal to spread 195 houses around the property drew strong opposition from neighbors last summer. So the company created a new concept that would more densely cluster 181 houses on one side of the property and leave 50 acres as undeveloped woods and wetlands.

The City Council is expected to vote on the issue Monday.

Some residents praised the new plan, stressing the importance of preserving the area for wildlife and walking trails. "There's a much bigger natural area for wildlife that people will enjoy for years to come," said Alan Nikolai, who has lived in the area for 60 years.

Others argued that increasing the density on just one side would create more problems with traffic, highway safety and drainage, as well as impair the view of landscape from homes nearby.

Some urged the city not to accept either proposal.

"I don't think it's an either-or," said Matthew Myers. "Chanhassen is never going to see a piece of property like this again. We can say no to it all, be creative, preserve the land for the next generation."

The late Prince Rogers Nelson owned the sprawling 188-acre site at 7141 Galpin Blvd., where he once lived in a yellow three-story house. The house has since been demolished, but a security gatehouse remains.

Prince's estate put the land on the market last fall, more than 18 months after the musician's April 2016 death from an accidental drug overdose. Prince's heirs have requested that the developers not capitalize on the land's connection with the late megastar.

Joe Jablonski, land director at Lennar, said landscaping near the entrances to the development could include purple flowers "to honor the previous owner without going too far over the top."