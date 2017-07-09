The Twins should be pleased that they finished with a winning homestand, only their second of the year and first since the season-opening sweep of Kansas City.

But they can’t be proud of their last two games against a beatable Baltimore team. That included Sunday’s 11-5 defeat as Kyle Gibson fell apart — twice in one game — and the offense stopped hitting after the second inning.

The Twins went 4-3 at Target Field this week but fail to enter the All-Star break with any momentum. Of course, that can be flipped around now. Perhaps the break can’t come soon enough for a team that’s about to play the best team in the American League, the Houston Astros, on the other side of the Midsummer Classic.

The Twins and Orioles series has been full of wild swings of momentum this season. It goes back to May 22 in Baltimore, when the Twins fell behind 5-0 before storming back to win 14-7. Gibson started that game — and faced Ubaldo Jimenez. In fact, two of the umpires from that game, Lance Barrett and Jim Reynolds, worked Sunday’s game.

On Friday, the Twins trailed 6-0 to Baltimore but rallied for a 9-6 win.

So it wasn’t surprising on Sunday when the Orioles jumped out to a 5-0 lead only to see the Twins respond.

Baltimore jumped all over Gibson, who served up hittable pitches when he wasn’t missing the plate. The leadoff walk to Seth Smith was the first sign. Jonathan Schoop singled to center then Adam Jones catapulted a Gibson pitch into the first row of seats above the bullpens for a three-run home run.

The Orioles pushed the score to 5-0 in the second when Caleb Joseph, at the end of a 12-pitch at bat, hit an RBI double then scored on Smith’s single. Relievers started to get loose in the Twins bullpen.

But Jimenez brought the Twins back in the game in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with a hit batter and two walks. Brian Dozier walked to force in a run, Robbie Grossman hit a two-run single and Max Kepler hit an RBI double to right. The Twins were within 5-4, and it looked like they had the Orioles where they wanted them.

Then Jimenez stopped walking and hitting Twins batters. He ended up pitching five innings, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks.

Gibson settled down too, for two innings. Five of the six outs came on ground balls, which is the pitcher Gibson needs to be.

Then manager Paul Molitor sent Gibson out for the fifth inning, which might have been pushing it.

Jones greeted him with his second homer of the game to make it 6-4, and Mark Trumbo followed with a single. Molitor rushed out to replace Gibson with Tyler Duffey, but to no avail. Trey Mancini singled. Joseph hit a two-run single and Ruben Tejada, who entered the game batting .196, drove him in with a double as Baltimore took a 9-4 lead.

The Twins were limited to one hit from the third through seventh innings by Jimenez and reliever Richard Bleier. The Orioles tacked on two runs in the eighth to make it 11-4. Miguel Sano scored on a groundout in the bottom of the inning