No one will be charged in the death of a 7-year-old boy who fatally shot himself with a handgun stashed with a toy in the family’s Plymouth home while other children played nearby, authorities said Tuesday.

“All leads have been exhausted, and the case was declined for charges” in connection with the death of Keyaris Samuels in May 2018, police said in a statement announcing the decisions by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Plymouth city attorney.

The now-inactive case could, however, be reopened if any new information becomes available, police added.

“Keyaris Samuels, a young, innocent victim, should not have died because of the reckless and irresponsible actions of an individual who left a loaded, unsecured handgun in a residence where four young children resided,” said Police Chief Mike Goldstein. “No family should ever have to endure such a senseless tragedy.”

The investigation spanning more than a year included several interviews, the collection and examination of DNA and other evidence, as well as phone analyses by police and a private company. Prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to support charges.

“While we are extremely disappointed with the case outcome,” Goldstein said, “we are grateful to the attorneys, the law enforcement partners who assisted with this case, and I am proud of the work done by our officers and investigators during this yearlong investigation. No stone was left unturned.”

Relatives and friends came to grieve at the home of 7-year-old Keyaris Samuels who was home alone with his siblings in his Plymouth home when a loaded handgun was discovered in a box with a toy. He accidentally shot himself with it, police said Thursday.]Richard Tsong-Taatarii•rtsong-taatarii@startribune.com

The County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that “we support the thoughtful statement made by Chief Goldstein and don’t have anything to add at this time.”

Soon after the first-grader’s death, the police chief vowed that “We will do everything in our power to hold the gun owner or owners accountable for their irresponsible and unconscionable actions.”

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on May 16, 2018, at Common­Bond Communities’ Vicksburg Commons, a townhouse complex on Shenandoah Lane N., police said. The gun was in a box with a new hoverboard.

Officers arrived to find the boy bleeding from the head upstairs in one of the units, according to emergency dispatch audio. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

A court document filed later that month revealed that the gun was held “moments before” by an 11-year-old boy, and it may have been left there by a 29-year-old family friend who was arrested four days later.

Keyaris’ mother arrived home shortly after the shooting, Goldstein said at the time. She told police she was unaware the gun was in the box and that it was not hers. She said she believed it was brought there by her friend, who had failed to show up for a meeting with his parole officer earlier in the day of the shooting.





