When fans head to Target Field on Friday to see the Twins take on the Texas Rangers, they’ll no longer be able to bring their backpacks, duffels or laptop bags.
Starting this weekend, only single-compartment bags under the stadium’s new size limit — 16 by 16 by 8 inches — will be allowed in the ballpark.
The policy was announced in June after large crowds created logjams outside the stadium at late spring games. The restrictions aim to reduce the time for security to check each bag “with the end result of getting our fans into the ballpark quickly and safely,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said in a statement.
Purses, clutches, single-compartment totes, clear bags, drawstring bags, diaper bags, soft-sided coolers and medical items will still be allowed into the ballpark. Those with bags that are 9 by 5 inches or smaller can enter through the express lanes.
A third-party company will provide an on-site bag check service at no cost for those unaware of the stadium’s new policy through the end of the month. After that, the company will charge a fee.
Last month, the Twins stopped requiring fans to empty their pockets of cellphones, keys and wallets when walking through security at the ballpark’s gates after Target Field magnetometers were updated to recognize such common items.