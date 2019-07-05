When fans head to Target Field on Friday to see the Twins take on the Texas Rangers, they’ll no longer be able to bring their backpacks, duffels or laptop bags.

Starting this week­end, only single-compartment bags under the stadium’s new size limit — 16 by 16 by 8 inch­es — will be allowed in the ballpark.

The policy was announced in June af­ter large crowds cre­at­ed logjams outside the stadium at late spring games. The restrictions aim to re­duce the time for se­curi­ty to check each bag “with the end re­sult of getting our fans into the ball­park quick­ly and safe­ly,” Twins Pres­i­dent Dave St. Peter said in a state­ment.

Purs­es, clutch­es, sin­gle-com­part­ment totes, clear bags, draw­string bags, dia­per bags, soft-sid­ed cool­ers and med­i­cal items will still be al­lowed into the ball­park. Those with bags that are 9 by 5 inch­es or small­er can en­ter through the express lanes.

A third-par­ty com­pany will pro­vide an on-site bag check serv­ice at no cost for those un­aware of the sta­di­um’s new pol­icy through the end of the month. Af­ter that, the com­pany will charge a fee.

Last month, the Twins stopped re­quir­ing fans to emp­ty their pock­ets of cell­phones, keys and wal­lets when walk­ing through se­curi­ty at the ball­park’s gates af­ter Target Field mag­netom­eters were up­dat­ed to rec­og­nize such com­mon items.