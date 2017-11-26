He came to the podium looking tired and disappointed, choosing his words carefully and searching for the proper answers.

“It’s definitely tough,’’ Rodney Smith said. “Hate to send the seniors out that way. At the end, just trying to keep competing.’’

Smith had just finished his junior season for the Gophers with a 31-0 loss to archrival Wisconsin on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. For the fourth time since his freshman season as a redshirt — and the 14th consecutive time for the program — the running back had to see the Badgers frolic with Paul Bunyan’s Axe after a victory over Minnesota.

There would be no bowl game for the Gophers, who finished 5-7 in coach P.J. Fleck’s first year as Minnesota’s coach. Instead, Smith and his teammates were left looking toward the future while digesting their second consecutive shutout loss by a combined score of 70-0.

Smith certainly did his part trying to change that result Saturday, finishing with 96 of Minnesota’s 133 total yards. He rushed 16 times for 82 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry against a Wisconsin defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation against the run. He also had two receptions for 14 yards on a day when the Gophers completed only three passes.

But there’s only so much one player can do, especially when the opponent’s defense can tee off on the run game when the Gophers presented no threat to pass the ball.

“Today, it was lack of execution and we got behind on the sticks a lot,’’ Smith said. “We had to throw the ball, and that was tough, obviously.’’

It certainly was. Quarterback Demry Croft completed three of nine passes for 40 yards, this coming a week after he went 2-for-11 for 43 yards with three interceptions in a 39-0 loss at Northwestern. In his six Big Ten starts, the third-year sophomore completed five or fewer passes four times and had three games of 47 or fewer passing yards. Not surprisingly, the Gophers rank 122nd nationally in passing offense. In conference play, they averaged 110.4 passing yards per game.

“We are exactly where we are,’’ Fleck said. “That’s the reality.’’

The reality also is the Gophers will be hard-pressed to win many Big Ten games going forward with such a one-dimensional offense. Minnesota rushed for 2,189 yards this season and passed for 1,513. The Gophers had only nine touchdown passes all season, and none in their final five games.

Quarterback is a recruiting priority for Fleck, and one of his targets, Vic Viramontes of Riverside (Calif.) City College, visited Minnesota on Sunday. The dual-threat freshman, a transfer from Cal, passed for 1,868 yards and 22 TDs and rushed for 1,346 yards and 21 TDs this season for Riverside, which lost in the SoCal championship game on Saturday.

Better quarterback play would take pressure off Smith and the running game next year, but the Gophers still will rely heavily on their ground attack. Smith knows he’ll have to take on a bigger role as a leader, too.

“I know me and the older guys have to lead the entire [running back] group, the entire team,’’ he said. “They feed off our body language and how we’re carrying ourselves. I struggled with that at times during the season. The coaches definitely helped me out with that.’’

Perseverance is high on the list of what Smith and the Gophers learned this season. They’ll have to rely on that going forward.

“We just have to get up and keep fighting, scratching and clawing, and eventually things will go your way,’’ Smith said. “If you put good in, you’ll get good back.’’

Randy Johnson covers college football for the Star Tribune. E-mail: rjohnson@startribune.com. Twitter: @RJStrib