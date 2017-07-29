Minneapolis police continued Saturday to investigate the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s North Side.

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue N. just after 8:40 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release the name of the victim after an autopsy.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, which took place a few blocks east of the Police Department’s Fourth Precinct headquarters. A mobile police camera sits about a block away from the scene, where investigators canvassed for witnesses Friday night.

On Saturday, all that remained was a bit of torn police tape wrapped around a telephone pole.

That particular block has a storied history with violence. A 10-year-old girl was pierced by a stray bullet while inside her home in May 2016, just days after a double shooting behind an apartment complex on Plymouth Avenue.

It also was the site of the fatal police shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark, an unarmed black man who died during a scuffle with two MPD officers on Nov. 15, 2015. Nearly two years later, a makeshift memorial filled with weathered stuffed animals, photos and flowers still stands at the curb.

Friday’s victim was gunned down about one hundred yards away, across from Ames Elk Lodge and a community garden. Anyone with information is asked to text the department’s tip line at 847411 (TIP411). All messages are anonymous.

It marks the city’s 20th homicide of 2017; earlier this week, a woman stabbed in a downtown parking ramp on July 15 died from her injuries.