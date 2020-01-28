The Gophers women’s track and field team is No. 9 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association’s ratings this week while the men’s team is No. 19.

Ayesha Champagnie of Minnesota is ranked second nationally in the long jump and Devia Brown third in the shot put; on the men’s side Jonathan Tharaldsen is second in the shot put.

• The Gophers announced the signing of 17 women for cross-country and/or track, including six Minnesotans: Emma Atkinson, distance, Wayzata H.S.; Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; Ava Hill, middle distance, Mesabi East; Claire Howell, sprints, Moorhead; Carley Kremer, middle distance, Rocori, and Liesl Paulsen, distance, Eden Prairie.

Top three unchanged

The top three teams remained the same in the USCHO.com’s college hockey rankings this week: 1. Cornell, 2. North Dakota, 3. Minnesota State Mankato. Ohio State, after being swept by the Gophers last weekend, tumbled from No. 6 to No. 11.

Gold for St. Cloud man

Mike Schultz of St. Cloud won the gold medal in adaptive snow bikecross at last weekend’s X Games in Aspen, Colo. The defending champion in the event, Schultz defeated Kevin Royston by 33 seconds to win his 10th X Games gold medal.

He also won gold in the unified snowboarding event, teaming with Special Olympian Daina Shilts of Neillsville, Wis.

Rachel Blount