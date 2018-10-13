Notre Dame, ranked No. 2, and Mercyhurst battled to a 6-6 overtime tie Friday in the second game of the Ice Breaker tournament in Erie, Pa. Cal Burke had a hat trick and an assist for the Irish. All three of his goals came in the third period; two were 51 seconds apart on power plays.
The game will officially count as a tie, but a shootout was used to determine which team would advance to the title game. The Irish won that on Bobby Nardella's goal.
Notre Dame, the NCAA runner-up last season, outshot Mercyhurst 48-31. Cale Morris had 25 stops for the Irish. Colin DeAugustine had 42 saves for the Lakers.
Providence beat Miami (Ohio) 4-0 in the tournament opener.
Bemidji State 2, No. 13 North Dakota 1: Owen Sillinger's goal in the eighth minute of the third period broke a 1-all tie as the host Beavers upset the Fighting Hawks. Henry Johnson stopped 28 shots for the win.
No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 19 Michigan Tech 1: Kobe Roth and Parker Mackay scored goals and Hunter Shepard stopped 32 shots as the visiting Bulldogs edged the Huskies.
No. 11 Minnesota State Mankato 4, No. 8 Boston University 3: Parker Tuomie's second goal of the game, with 1:18 left, gave the Mavericks the victory over the Eagles.
No. 1 Ohio State 3, Arizona State 2: Power-play goals by Dakota Joshua and Carson Meyer in the second period led the Buckeyes over the host Sun Devils.
No. 16 Penn State 5, No. 17 Clarkson 1: Nikita Pavlychev had a goal and two assists to lead the Nittany Lions over the visiting Golden Knights.
Michigan State 4, Northern Michigan 2: Mitch Lewandowski's goal with 1:14 left for the host Spartans broke a 2-all tie.
Wisconsin 3, No. 12 Boston College 0: K'Andre Miller and Mick Messner scored second-period goals as the host Badgers upset the Eagles. Jack Berry stopped 29 shots for the shutout.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.