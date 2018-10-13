Notre Dame, ranked No. 2, and Mercyhurst battled to a 6-6 overtime tie Friday in the second game of the Ice Breaker tournament in Erie, Pa. Cal Burke had a hat trick and an assist for the Irish. All three of his goals came in the third period; two were 51 seconds apart on power plays.

The game will officially count as a tie, but a shootout was used to determine which team would advance to the title game. The Irish won that on Bobby Nardella's goal.

Notre Dame, the NCAA runner-up last season, outshot Mercyhurst 48-31. Cale Morris had 25 stops for the Irish. Colin DeAugustine had 42 saves for the Lakers.

Providence beat Miami (Ohio) 4-0 in the tournament opener.

Bemidji State 2, No. 13 North Dakota 1: Owen Sillinger's goal in the eighth minute of the third period broke a 1-all tie as the host Beavers upset the Fighting Hawks. Henry Johnson stopped 28 shots for the win.

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 19 Michigan Tech 1: Kobe Roth and Parker Mackay scored goals and Hunter Shepard stopped 32 shots as the visiting Bulldogs edged the Huskies.

No. 11 Minnesota State Mankato 4, No. 8 Boston University 3: Parker Tuomie's second goal of the game, with 1:18 left, gave the Mavericks the victory over the Eagles.

No. 1 Ohio State 3, Arizona State 2: Power-play goals by Dakota Joshua and Carson Meyer in the second period led the Buckeyes over the host Sun Devils.

No. 16 Penn State 5, No. 17 Clarkson 1: Nikita Pavlychev had a goal and two assists to lead the Nittany Lions over the visiting Golden Knights.

Michigan State 4, Northern Michigan 2: Mitch Lewandowski's goal with 1:14 left for the host Spartans broke a 2-all tie.

Wisconsin 3, No. 12 Boston College 0: K'Andre Miller and Mick Messner scored second-period goals as the host Badgers upset the Eagles. Jack Berry stopped 29 shots for the shutout.