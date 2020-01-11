The Gophers’ two streaks are still alive.

The No. 2 Minnesota women’s hockey team beat St. Cloud State 3-1 on Friday night in WCHA hockey to extend its current NCAA-best unbeaten streak to 13 games (10-0-3). It also was the Gophers’ 11th consecutive win over the SCSU.

The Gophers (18-1-3, 10-1-2-1 WCHA) outshot the Huskies 10-7 in the opening period and each team had one power play but nobody scored.

Hallie Theodosopoulos gave SCSU (4-15-3, 0-13-0) a 1-0 lead at 3:27 of the second on a power-play goal. But before the period ended, Minnesota took the lead on goals by Taylor Heise — her 12th — at 9:54 and Madeline Wethington at 17:30.

Catie Skaja increased the Gophers’ lead to 3-1 just 2:19 into the third and Katie Robinson made it 4-1 at 11:32.

Sydney Scobee had 20 saves for the Gophers, Emma Polusny 34 for the Huskies.