R.J. ranks 'em:
1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)
Buckeyes travel to Penn State in the game of the year so far in the Big Ten. Winner takes huge step toward College Football Playoff. Last week: 1
2. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)
Last two meetings between Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have been decided by a combined four points. Last week: 2
3. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)
Gritty win at Iowa showed Badgers still are the team to beat in Big Ten West. Last week: 5
4. Michigan (3-1, 1-0)
Since losing opener to Notre Dame, Wolverines are averaging 50 points per game. Last week: 4
5. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)
Hawkeyes had Wisconsin on the ropes. They get a bye before visiting Gophers. Last week: 3
6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0)
Terps' big-play potential was on display in rout of Gophers. Last week: 7
7. Michigan State (2-1, 1-0)
Four turnovers couldn't derail Spartans against Indiana. Last week: 9
8. Indiana (3-1, 0-1)
Hoosiers should recover with visit to Rutgers. Last week: 8
9. Purdue (1-3, 0-1)
Impressive win over Boston College after three losses by a combined eight points. Last week 11
10. Gophers (3-1, 0-1)
Bye week comes at good time after losing big at Maryland and losing Antoine Winfield Jr. for the season. Last week: 6
11. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0)
Defining stretch for Wildcats starts Saturday: Home vs. Michigan, at Michigan State. Last week: 10
12. Illinois (2-1, 0-1)
Illini played Penn State tough. Last week: 13
13. Nebraska (0-3, 0-1)
Huskers must get over Michigan loss with improving Purdue visiting. Last week: 12
14. Rutgers (1-3, 0-1)
Scarlet Knights lost at home to Buffalo by 29 points. Last week: 14
