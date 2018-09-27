R.J. ranks 'em:

1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Buckeyes travel to Penn State in the game of the year so far in the Big Ten. Winner takes huge step toward College Football Playoff. Last week: 1

2. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)

Last two meetings between Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have been decided by a combined four points. Last week: 2

3. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)

Gritty win at Iowa showed Badgers still are the team to beat in Big Ten West. Last week: 5

4. Michigan (3-1, 1-0)

Since losing opener to Notre Dame, Wolverines are averaging 50 points per game. Last week: 4

5. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

Hawkeyes had Wisconsin on the ropes. They get a bye before visiting Gophers. Last week: 3

6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0)

Terps' big-play potential was on display in rout of Gophers. Last week: 7

7. Michigan State (2-1, 1-0)

Four turnovers couldn't derail Spartans against Indiana. Last week: 9

8. Indiana (3-1, 0-1)

Hoosiers should recover with visit to Rutgers. Last week: 8

9. Purdue (1-3, 0-1)

Impressive win over Boston College after three losses by a combined eight points. Last week 11

10. Gophers (3-1, 0-1)

Bye week comes at good time after losing big at Maryland and losing Antoine Winfield Jr. for the season. Last week: 6

11. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0)

Defining stretch for Wildcats starts Saturday: Home vs. Michigan, at Michigan State. Last week: 10

12. Illinois (2-1, 0-1)

Illini played Penn State tough. Last week: 13

13. Nebraska (0-3, 0-1)

Huskers must get over Michigan loss with improving Purdue visiting. Last week: 12

14. Rutgers (1-3, 0-1)

Scarlet Knights lost at home to Buffalo by 29 points. Last week: 14