No. 7 Denver upset No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 2-0 on Friday night in the NCHC. Ian Mitchell's power-play goal midway through the second period was the winner as the Pioneers beat visiting UMD.

Denver added an empty-netter with 37 seconds to play.

Devin Cooley stopped 38 shots for the shutout. Hunter Shepard had 12 saves for UMD.

Western Michigan 2, No. 11 North Dakota 0: Josh Passolt scored with 7:36 left and Colt Conrad scored in the last minute into an empty net as the Broncos upset the host Fighting Hawks.

Big Ten

No. 8 Notre Dame 3, Michigan St. 1: Cam Burke's unassisted goal — his first of the season — gave the visiting Irish a 2-0 lead midway through the second period and proved to be the winner. Joe Wegwerth scored in the first period for the Irish, and Graham Slaggert scored with four seconds left on an empty-netter. Patrick Khodorenko had the goal for the Spartans, who had a 28-21 shot advantage.

No. 6 Ohio State 4, Wisconsin 0: Brendan Kearney had two goals as the Buckeyes beat the visiting Badgers. Kearney's first goal came at 19:37 of the opening period — 25 seconds after Tanner Laczynski's power-play goal put OSU ahead. Sean Romeo stopped 32 shots for the shutout.

No. 16 Michigan 6, No. 5 Penn State 4: Trailing 4-2, the Wolverines scored four goals in the third period to beat the host Nittany Lions. Jake Slaker had two goals and an assist for Michigan. His first goal, on a power play with 5:26 left, was the winner. His second was shot into an empty net in the last minute. Will Lockwood, Slaker's linemate, had four assists.

WCHA

No. 3 MSU Mankato 7, Ferris St. 1: Marc Michaelis had two goals and one assist and Parker Tuomie had a goal and two assists to lead the Mavericks over the visiting Bulldogs.

Nonconference

No. 2 St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 0: Easton Brodzinski's power-play goal at 11:46 of the first period for the host Huskies was the lone tally until the final 1:11. That's when Kevin Fitzgerald got an insurance goal into an empty net. Jeff Smith, who had the lone assist on Fitzgerald's goal, made 32 stops for St. Cloud State; Henry Johnson had 19 saves for Bemidji State.