The No. 1 Gophers and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth played to a 2-2 tie on Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena. All the goals came in the second period.

After neither team scored in the first five-minute overtime, UMD’s Jalyn Elmes got a goal 59 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime that followed, giving the Bulldogs the extra point in the WCHA standings.

Overtimes have become common in this rivalry. Last season the Gophers went 4-1-1 against UMD but three of the games required overtime.

In their first meeting this season, UMD took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the second period, but the Gophers retaliated each time.

Emily Oden got Minnesota’s first goal at 12 minutes, 32 seconds of the period, with Abigail Boreen credited with the lone assist.

The Bulldogs retook the lead just 39 seconds later on Sydney Brodt’s goal. Just over five minutes later, Alex Woken of the Gophers answered.

Sydney Scobee made 33 saves for the Gophers, Maddie Rooney had 31 stops for UMD.