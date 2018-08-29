Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 20-26 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
NFL Preseason: Arizona at Dallas (NBC)
NFL Preseason: Phil. at Cleveland (Fox)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
NFL Preseason Pregame (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory (NBC)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
Dateline (NBC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
NFL Preseason Pregame (Fox)
World of Dance (NBC)
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
Mom (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
The Story of the Royals, Part 2 (ABC)
Movie rentals
'Avengers' remains strong
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Avengers: Infinity War
Life of the Party
Breaking In
Overboard
Show Dogs
Bleeding Steel
Ready Player One
Action Point
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Super Troopers 2
Black Water
First Reformed
Rampage
I Feel Pretty
Truth or Dare
Traffik
Black Panther
A Quiet Place
Blockers
Game Night
