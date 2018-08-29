Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 20-26 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

  2. America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

  3. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  4. NFL Preseason: Arizona at Dallas (NBC)

  5. NFL Preseason: Phil. at Cleveland (Fox)

  6. Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

  7. NFL Preseason Pregame (NBC)

  8. The Big Bang Theory (NBC)

  9. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

  10. Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

  11. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

  12. NCIS (CBS)

  13. Dateline (NBC)

  14. The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

  15. NFL Preseason Pregame (Fox)

  16. World of Dance (NBC)

  17. Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

  18. Mom (CBS)

  19. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  20. The Story of the Royals, Part 2 (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Avengers' remains strong

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Avengers: Infinity War

  2. Life of the Party

  3. Breaking In

  4. Overboard

  5. Show Dogs

  6. Bleeding Steel

  7. Ready Player One

  8. Action Point

  9. God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

  10. Super Troopers 2

  11. Black Water

  12. First Reformed

  13. Rampage

  14. I Feel Pretty

  15. Truth or Dare

  16. Traffik

  17. Black Panther

  18. A Quiet Place

  19. Blockers

  20. Game Night