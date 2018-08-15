Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 6-12 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

  2. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  3. The Bachelorette (ABC)

  4. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

  5. Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

  6. NCIS (CBS)

  7. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

  8. Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

  9. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  10. World of Dance (NBC)

  11. The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

  12. American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

  13. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

  14. Bull (CBS)

  15. CMA Fest (ABC)

  16. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

  17. Dateline (NBC)

  18. Mom (CBS)

  19. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  20. Making It (NBC)

Movie rentals

'Life of the Party' is No. 1

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Life of the Party

  2. Breaking In

  3. Overboard

  4. Rampage

  5. Ready Player One

  6. I Feel Pretty

  7. Super Troopers 2

  8. A Quiet Place

  9. Truth or Dare

  10. The Death of Superman

  11. The Miracle Season

  12. Revenge

  13. Dark Crimes

  14. Tully

  15. Traffik

  16. Blockers

  17. Tomb Raider

  18. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

  19. Sherlock Gnomes

  20. Game Night