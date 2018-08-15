Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 6-12 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
NCIS (CBS)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
World of Dance (NBC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Bull (CBS)
CMA Fest (ABC)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Dateline (NBC)
Mom (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Making It (NBC)
Movie rentals
'Life of the Party' is No. 1
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Life of the Party
Breaking In
Overboard
Rampage
Ready Player One
I Feel Pretty
Super Troopers 2
A Quiet Place
Truth or Dare
The Death of Superman
The Miracle Season
Revenge
Dark Crimes
Tully
Traffik
Blockers
Tomb Raider
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sherlock Gnomes
Game Night
