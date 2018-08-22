Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 13-19 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
World of Dance (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Dateline, Mon. (NBC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
Bull (CBS)
Celebrity Family Feud (CBS)
Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC)
Mom (CBS)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Movie rentals
'Avengers' leads the way
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Avengers: Infinity War
Life of the Party
Breaking In
Overboard
Rampage
Ready Player One
I Feel Pretty
Super Troopers 2
Truth or Dare
The Yellow Birds
Shock and Awe
Traffik
Dark Crimes
Black Panther
A Quiet Place
Blockers
Tomb Raider
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sherlock Gnomes
Game Night
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.