Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 13-19 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) NCIS (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) World of Dance (NBC) Young Sheldon (CBS) Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Dateline, Mon. (NBC) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) Bull (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (CBS) Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC) Mom (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Avengers' leads the way

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.