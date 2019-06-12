Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 3-9 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NBA Finals Game 3, Wed. (ABC) NBA Finals Game 4, Fri. (ABC) America's Got Talent (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NCIS (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud, Sun. (ABC) The Bachelorette (ABC) Celebrity Family Feud, Thu. (ABC) Stanley Cup Finals Game 6, Sun. (NBC) The $100,000 Pyramid, Sun. (ABC) Tony Awards (CBS) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) FBI (CBS) The Code (CBS) Stanley Cup Finals Game 5, Thu. (NBC) The Neighborhood (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The $100,000 Pyramid, Thu. (ABC) The Amazing Race (CBS) Bull (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Upside' still trending up

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.