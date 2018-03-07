Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 26-March 4 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

The Oscars (ABC) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) Live From the Red Carpet 3 (ABC) NCIS (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) Bull (CBS) This Is Us (NBC) Live From the Red Carpet 2 (ABC) Blue Bloods (CBS) Mom (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) The Good Doctor (ABC) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) Chicago Med (NBC) Survivor (CBS) MacGyver (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Coco' leads the way

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.