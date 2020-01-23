Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Jan. 13-19 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco (Fox) NFC Championship Trophy Show (Fox) NFC Championship Postgame Show (Fox) Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time (ABC) 911: Lone Star (Fox) NCIS (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) Chicago Med (NBC) FBI (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC) 60 Minutes Presents (CBS) Chicago PD (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) Mom (CBS) America's Got Talent Champions (NBC) Unicorn (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) The Good Doctor (ABC) The Bachelor (ABC)

Movie rentals

It's Smith vs. Smith

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.