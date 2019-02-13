Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 4-10 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
America's Got Talent (NBC)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Chicago PD (NBC)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Grammy Awards Red Carpet (CBS)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
State of the Union Analysis (NBC)
Bull (CBS)
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)
The Bachelor (ABC)
Man With a Plan (CBS)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
State of the Union Analysis (CBS)
Movie rentals
The Grinch is a cinch
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Widows
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Hunter Killer
First Man
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Night School
The Sisters Brothers
Venom
Halloween
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.