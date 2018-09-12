Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 3-9 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, Sun. (NBC)
NFL: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Thu. (NBC)
NFL Pregame, Thu. (NBC)
NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC)
NFL Weather Delay, Thu. (NBC)
The OT (Fox)
America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
Football Night in America, Part III (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)
NFL Kickoff Show, Thu. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Rel (Fox)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
World of Dance (NBC)
Bull (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Deadpool 2' rises to No. 1
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Deadpool 2
Tag
Hereditary
Adrift
Avengers: Infinity War
Book Club
Life of the Party
Breaking In
Upgrade
Show Dogs
UFO
Ideal Home
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Bleeding Steel
Overboard
Rampage
Ready Player One
I Feel Pretty
A Quiet Place
Blockers
