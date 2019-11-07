Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

World Series Game 7, Wed. (Fox) NFL: New England at Baltimore, Sun. (NBC) World Series Game 6, Tue. (Fox) NFL Sunday Night Prekick (NBC) NFL: San Francisco at Arizona, Thu. (Fox) Football Night in America Part 3 (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NFL Thursday Night Prekick (Fox) Chicago Med (NBC) NCIS (CBS) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) Blue Bloods (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) This Is Us (NBC) Bull (CBS) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) FBI (CBS) God Friended Me (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Lion King' reign continues

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.