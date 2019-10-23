Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 14-20 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Philadelphia at Dallas, Sun. (NBC) Sunday Night NFL Prekick (NBC) NFL: Kansas City at Denver, Thu. (Fox) NFL Postgame, Sun. (Fox) NCIS (CBS) Football Night in America Part 3 (NBC) Chicago Med (NBC) Chicago PD (NBC) FBI (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC) Thursday Night NFL Prekick (Fox) 60 Minutes (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) Blue Bloods (CBS) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) The Masked Singer (Fox)

Movie rentals

'Toy Story 4' is No. 1

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.