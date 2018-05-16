Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 7-13 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Bull (CBS)
Roseanne (ABC)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Mom, 8 p.m. Thu. (CBS)
60 Minutes, 6 p.m. Sun. (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Mom, 8:30 p.m. Thu. (CBS)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
American Idol, Sun. (ABC)
60 Minutes, 7 p.m. Sun. (CBS)
Survivor (CBS)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
The Voice, Tue. (NBC)
Hawaii Five-O (CBS)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Movie rentals
'Peter Rabbit' leads the way
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Peter Rabbit
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
The Humanity Bureau
Deadpool
Den of Thieves
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
The Greatest Showman
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Winchester
The Commuter
Hostiles
Forever My Girl
Thor: Ragnarok
Father Figures
Paddington 2
The Post
Ferdinand
Justice League
Coco
