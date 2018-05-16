Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 7-13 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

  2. NCIS (CBS)

  3. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  4. Bull (CBS)

  5. Roseanne (ABC)

  6. Blue Bloods (CBS)

  7. Mom, 8 p.m. Thu. (CBS)

  8. 60 Minutes, 6 p.m. Sun. (CBS)

  9. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  10. The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

  11. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

  12. Mom, 8:30 p.m. Thu. (CBS)

  13. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

  14. American Idol, Sun. (ABC)

  15. 60 Minutes, 7 p.m. Sun. (CBS)

  16. Survivor (CBS)

  17. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

  18. The Voice, Tue. (NBC)

  19. Hawaii Five-O (CBS)

  20. Chicago PD (NBC)

Movie rentals

'Peter Rabbit' leads the way

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Peter Rabbit

  2. Fifty Shades Freed

  3. 12 Strong

  4. The Humanity Bureau

  5. Deadpool

  6. Den of Thieves

  7. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

  8. The Greatest Showman

  9. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

  10. Winchester

  11. The Commuter

  12. Hostiles

  13. Forever My Girl

  14. Thor: Ragnarok

  15. Father Figures

  16. Paddington 2

  17. The Post

  18. Ferdinand

  19. Justice League

  20. Coco