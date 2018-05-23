Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 14-20 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. NCIS (CBS)

  2. Roseanne (ABC)

  3. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  4. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  5. The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

  6. The Voice, Tue. (NBC)

  7. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

  8. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

  9. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

  10. The Big Bang Theory, 7 p.m., Thu. (CBS)

  11. Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

  12. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  13. Survivor (CBS)

  14. American Idol, Sun. (ABC)

  15. Hawaii Five-O (CBS)

  16. S.W.A.T. (CBS)

  17. Madam Secretary (CBS)

  18. The Middle (ABC)

  19. The Big Bang Theory, 7 p.m. Mon. (CBS)

  20. Code Black (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Black Panther' rises to top

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Black Panther

  2. 12 Strong

  3. Fifty Shades Freed

  4. Peter Rabbit

  5. Den of Thieves

  6. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

  7. The Greatest Showman

  8. The Commuter

  9. Winchester

  10. Deadpool

  11. Hostiles

  12. Samson

  13. The Humanity Bureau

  14. Paddington 2

  15. Father Figures

  16. Cocaine Godmother

  17. Forever My Girl

  18. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

  19. Thor: Ragnarok

  20. Ferdinand