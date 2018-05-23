Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 14-20 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
NCIS (CBS)
Roseanne (ABC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
The Voice, Tue. (NBC)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory, 7 p.m., Thu. (CBS)
Billboard Music Awards (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Survivor (CBS)
American Idol, Sun. (ABC)
Hawaii Five-O (CBS)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Madam Secretary (CBS)
The Middle (ABC)
The Big Bang Theory, 7 p.m. Mon. (CBS)
Code Black (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Black Panther' rises to top
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Black Panther
12 Strong
Fifty Shades Freed
Peter Rabbit
Den of Thieves
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
The Greatest Showman
The Commuter
Winchester
Deadpool
Hostiles
Samson
The Humanity Bureau
Paddington 2
Father Figures
Cocaine Godmother
Forever My Girl
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Thor: Ragnarok
Ferdinand
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.