Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 17-23 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
-
America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
-
60 Minutes, 6 p.m. Sun. (CBS)
-
60 Minutes, 7 p.m. Sun. (CBS)
-
The Bachelorette (ABC)
-
NCIS (CBS)
-
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
-
Highwire Live in Times Square (ABC)
-
Amazing Race (CBS)
-
Holey Moley (ABC)
-
Young Sheldon (CBS)
-
FBI (CBS)
-
Songland (NBC)
-
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
-
Blue Bloods (CBS)
-
Press Your Luck (ABC)
-
Dateline (NBC)
-
Life in Pieces (CBS)
-
Grand Hotel (ABC)
-
Blood & Treasure (CBS)
-
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Movie rentals
‘Marvel’ prevails again
Here are Redbox’s top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
-
Captain Marvel
-
Us
-
Wonder Park
-
The Upside
-
Five Feet Apart
-
Hotel Mumbai
-
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World
-
Isn’t It Romantic
-
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
-
Cold Pursuit