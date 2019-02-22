Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 11-17 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Wednesday by the Nielsen Co.
NCIS (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
America's Got Talent (NBC)
FBI (CBS)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Chicago PD (NBC)
The Is Us (NBC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Hawaii Five-O (CBS)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
God Friended Me (CBS)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Bull (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Rhapsody' is magnifico
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Dr. Seuss' the Grinch
Widows
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Nobody's Fool
Hunter Killer
First Man
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Night School
The Sisters Brothers
