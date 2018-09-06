Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Wednesday by the Nielsen Co.
America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)
Football: Michigan vs. Notre Dame (NBC)
NCIS (CBS)
Football: Miami vs. LSU (ABC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Dateline (NBC)
World of Dance (NBC)
Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC)
Bull (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Football: Louisville vs. Alabama (ABC)
Elementary (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Hereditary' earns top spot
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Hereditary
Deadpool 2
Tag
Avengers: Infinity War
Book Club
Life of the Party
Upgrade
Breaking In
Overboard
Show Dogs
Bleeding Steel
Rampage
Ready Player One
I Feel Pretty
Super Troopers 2
A Quiet Place
Game Night
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Blockers
Truth or Dare
