Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Wednesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

  2. America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

  3. Football: Michigan vs. Notre Dame (NBC)

  4. NCIS (CBS)

  5. Football: Miami vs. LSU (ABC)

  6. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  7. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

  8. American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

  9. Dateline (NBC)

  10. World of Dance (NBC)

  11. Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC)

  12. Bull (CBS)

  13. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  14. Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

  15. Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC)

  16. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

  17. Football: Louisville vs. Alabama (ABC)

  18. Elementary (CBS)

  19. Mom (CBS)

  20. Young Sheldon (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Hereditary' earns top spot

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Hereditary

  2. Deadpool 2

  3. Tag

  4. Avengers: Infinity War

  5. Book Club

  6. Life of the Party

  7. Upgrade

  8. Breaking In

  9. Overboard

  10. Show Dogs

  11. Bleeding Steel

  12. Rampage

  13. Ready Player One

  14. I Feel Pretty

  15. Super Troopers 2

  16. A Quiet Place

  17. Game Night

  18. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

  19. Blockers

  20. Truth or Dare