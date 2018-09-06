Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Wednesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) Football: Michigan vs. Notre Dame (NBC) NCIS (CBS) Football: Miami vs. LSU (ABC) 60 Minutes (CBS) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Dateline (NBC) World of Dance (NBC) Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC) Bull (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Football: Louisville vs. Alabama (ABC) Elementary (CBS) Mom (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Hereditary' earns top spot

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.