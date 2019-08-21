Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 12-18 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NFL Preseason, Seattle vs. Minnesota (Fox) Terry Crews and Ansley Burns on “America’s Got Talent.” Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) NCIS (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Dateline, Mon. (NBC) FBI (CBS) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Avengers' starts at No. 1

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.