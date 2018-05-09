Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of April 30-May 6 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Roseanne (ABC)
Bull (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
American Idol, Sun. (ABC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
The Voice, Tue. (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Hawaii Five-O (CBS)
Instinct (CBS)
Law and Order: SVU (NBC)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Movie rentals
'12 Strong' shows some muscle
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
12 Strong
Peter Rabbit
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Den of Thieves
Deadpool
Winchester
The Commuter
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
The Greatest Showman
Paddington 2
Hostiles
Forever My Girl
Father Figures
The Post
Thor: Ragnarok
Ferdinand
Proud Mary
Justice League
Pitch Perfect 3
Coco
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.