Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 1-7 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Dallas at Houston, Sun. (NBC) NFL: Indianapolis at New England, Thu. (Fox) NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) Adam Campbell guest-stars on “NCIS.” NCIS (CBS) The OT (Fox) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) FBI (CBS) Football Night in America, Part III (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) Chicago Med (NBC) Blue Bloods (CBS) Manifest (NBC) God Friended Me (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) NFL Pregame, Thu. (Fox) The Neighborhood (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC)

Movie rentals

‘Sicario’ back with thrills

Here are Redbox’s top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.