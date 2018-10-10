Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 1-7 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
-
NFL: Dallas at Houston, Sun. (NBC)
-
NFL: Indianapolis at New England, Thu. (Fox)
-
NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC)
-
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
-
NCIS (CBS)
-
The OT (Fox)
-
Young Sheldon (CBS)
-
The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
-
The Voice, Tue. (NBC)
-
FBI (CBS)
-
Football Night in America, Part III (NBC)
-
This Is Us (NBC)
-
Chicago Med (NBC)
-
Blue Bloods (CBS)
-
Manifest (NBC)
-
God Friended Me (CBS)
-
60 Minutes (CBS)
-
NFL Pregame, Thu. (Fox)
-
The Neighborhood (CBS)
-
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Movie rentals
‘Sicario’ back with thrills
Here are Redbox’s top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
-
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
-
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
-
The First Purge
-
Solo: A Star Wars Story
-
Ocean’s 8
-
Uncle Drew
-
Avengers: Infinity War
-
Deadpool 2
-
Tag
-
Superfly
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.