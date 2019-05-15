Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 6-12 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) NCIS (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) FBI (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) Mom (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC) Chicago Med (NBC) American Idol (ABC) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Survivor (CBS) Bull (CBS) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) Chicago PD (NBC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 9-1-1 (Fox)

