Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 13-19 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
The Big Bang Theory, Thu. (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
A Big Bang Farewell (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
FBI (CBS)
American Idol (ABC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Chicago Med (NBC)
The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
Bull (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)
The Voice, Tue (NBC)
9-1-1 (Fox)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory, Mon. (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Cold Pursuit' secures No. 1
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Cold Pursuit
Fighting With My Family
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
What Men Want
Happy Death Day 2U
The Mule
Glass
A Dog's Way Home
Serenity
Aquaman