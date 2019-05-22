Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 13-19 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. The Big Bang Theory, Thu. (CBS)

  2. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  3. NCIS (CBS)

  4. A Big Bang Farewell (CBS)

  5. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  6. FBI (CBS)

  7. American Idol (ABC)

  8. Chicago Fire (NBC)

  9. Chicago Med (NBC)

  10. The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

  11. Bull (CBS)

  12. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  13. Chicago PD (NBC)

  14. Survivor (CBS)

  15. The Voice, Tue (NBC)

  16. 9-1-1 (Fox)

  17. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

  18. New Amsterdam (NBC)

  19. S.W.A.T. (CBS)

  20. The Big Bang Theory, Mon. (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Cold Pursuit' secures No. 1

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Cold Pursuit

  2. Fighting With My Family

  3. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

  4. What Men Want

  5. Happy Death Day 2U

  6. The Mule

  7. Glass

  8. A Dog's Way Home

  9. Serenity

  10. Aquaman