The downtown Minneapolis location of Rojo Mexican Grill closed on Oct. 31.

It’s the second closure this year for the Michael McDermott-run chain. The Rojo at Southdale closed earlier this year. A previous incarnation in the North Loop closed in 2016.

The latest closure at 921 Nicollet Mall leaves only one Rojo open, at the West End in St. Louis Park (1602 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-657-5385, rojomexicangrill.com).

But this doesn’t necessarily spell the end for the brand. A sign posted on the door on Nicollet Mall says the closure is temporary, while the restaurant moves into a “future location” in spring 2020.

Representatives for McDermott Restaurants did not respond to a request for comment, but McDermott told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that the location was to blame.

“I’m in the suburbs, and I don’t know anybody who goes downtown,” he said.

The dining room of Rojo's St. Louis Park location, which is still open for business.

He tried two previous times to make something work on Nicollet Mall, first with Ling & Louie’s and then with Randle’s. (McDermott is also a partner in Lucky Cricket at the West End and Tavern 23 in Edina.)

This week, with the Rojo sign gone, the old sign for Ling & Louie’s was still shining.