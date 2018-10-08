Nicole Kidman/AP photo by Evan Agostini

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, best friends in real life, will both be portraying former Miss Minnesota Gretchen Carlson in separate projects.

Showtime announced last week that Watts will play the ex-Fox News anchor in the upcoming limited series opposite Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes. Shooting starts this fall.

Kidman has been cast as Carlson in a feature film, directed by Jay Roach ("Recount"). John Lithgow will play the late Fox News boss.

Watts and Kidman have been buddies since they met on the set of "Flirting" in the early '90s.



