Two hitmaking bands last seen outdoors in the Twin Cities have announced indoor summer dates at Xcel Energy Center for 2020: Hall & Oates will return to the St. Paul arena on July 16, and – attention: local pyro manufacturers! -- Nickelback will play there again Aug. 6.

Nickelback’s 2020 tour will be a 15th anniversary celebration of “All the Right Reasons,” the album contained the Canadian rockers’ two biggest hits, “Rockstar” and “Photograph,” alongside other titles that might also be mistaken for Def Leppard numbers, such as “Animals” and “Side of a Bullet.”

Tickets for their St. Paul date go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Prices were not made public, but a press release sent out from Xcel Center representatives promised $25 “lawn seats” -- presumably a mistake, or else the upper bowl at the hockey arena is about to undergo some major renovations. The Scott Weiland-less Stone Temple Pilots will open the show along with Switchfoot and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown.

Daryl Hall and John Oates haven’t announced any special plans for their summer outing, but they do have a pretty special opening act in the form of Squeeze. British pop-rock maestros Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook – whose ‘80s-‘90s hits included “Tempted” and “Pulling Mussels” -- have only performed once in town over the last decade, a well-received State Theatre gig last year. KT Tunstall will also perform at that Thursday night show.

Tickets for Hall & Oates go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale seats are now being sold and range in price from $46 to $575.