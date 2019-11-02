After sitting as a healthy scratch for the past six games, defenseman Nick Seeler will draw into the Wild lineup Saturday against the Blues at Xcel Energy Center – just his third appearance of the season.

“He hasn’t played a home game yet,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He’s been a tremendous solider and just practicing hard and not saying a word. I think it’s his turn.”

Subbing Seeler in for Carson Soucy won’t be the only lineup change the Wild will make.

Winger Ryan Donato will return after he was scratched Wednesday. Center Victor Rask will be the odd forward out, a decision that moves Luke Kunin to center from right wing.

Although the team made some tweaks to its look, its effort in St. Louis Wednesday was solid even though it resulted in a 2-1 loss.

Boudreau on the #mnwild facing the #stlblues for a second straight game: pic.twitter.com/WoGEUL78Pu — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) November 2, 2019

Perhaps playing at home, where the Wild is 3-1, will help. So could the fact the Blues are finishing a back-to-back.

“It was a good game,” said goalie Devan Dubnyk, who made 24 saves Wednesday. “Guys were working. Obviously, it was disappointing from the night before [a 6-3 loss in Dallas] but we didn’t let that linger. We came out right way. I said it before I feel like that’s been the way we’ve bene playing for a good stretch now. It’s going to be important to do that against this team.

“It’s going to be a similar type game. We’re going to have to work and move the puck and be focused the whole game because it’s probably going to be another tight one and that’s fine. If we keep doing what we’re doing, then the results are going to come.”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Luke Kunin-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Nick Seeler-Brad Hunt

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

500: Career games for defenseman Jonas Brodin.

99: Assists for defenseman Matt Dumba in his career.

2: Points for Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo in Wednesday’s game vs. the Wild.

8: Goals for the Wild in its last two home games.

8: Points for center Eric Staal in his last six games.

About the Blues:

After getting by the Blue Jackets in overtime Friday, the Blues have won three in a row. All three of those victories were by one goal. Two went to extra time. Winger David Perron leads the team in points with 15, while centers Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly have 14. Schenn’s 10 goals also pace St. Louis.