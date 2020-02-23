TRADE DEADLINE PRIMER

• The NHL trade deadline is 2 p.m. Monday.

• Last year, there were 20 trades on deadline day involving 32 players. That included the Wild’s trade of forward Mikael Granlund to Nashville for forward Kevin Fiala. In the days and weeks before, the Wild also dealt Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle.

• Teams already have been active in the days leading up to this year’s deadline. The Wild sent forward Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh.

• Some of the names still out there are forward Chris Kreider and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers; defenseman Sami Vatanen and forward Kyle Palmieri of the Devils; forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Senators; forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Trevor Daley of the Red Wings; and forward Ilya Kovalchuk of the Canadiens.