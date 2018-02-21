NHL TIME-ON-ICE LEADERS
Ryan Suter, Wild26:52
Drew Doughty, LA26:49
Rasmus Ristolainen, Buf26:30
Erik Karlsson, Ott26:19
Erik Johnson, Colo25:43
Victor Hedman, TB25:37
John Carlson, Was25:28
Alex Pietrangelo, StL25:26
Shea Weber, Mon25:20
Kris Letang, Pit25:18
Brent Burns, SJ25:13
Jared Spurgeon, Wild25:09
(all are defensemen)
