NHL TIME-ON-ICE LEADERS

Ryan Suter, Wild26:52

Drew Doughty, LA26:49

Rasmus Ristolainen, Buf26:30

Erik Karlsson, Ott26:19

Erik Johnson, Colo25:43

Victor Hedman, TB25:37

John Carlson, Was25:28

Alex Pietrangelo, StL25:26

Shea Weber, Mon25:20

Kris Letang, Pit25:18

Brent Burns, SJ25:13

Jared Spurgeon, Wild25:09

(all are defensemen)