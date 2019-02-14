• The Ducks will make their second and final regular-season visit to Xcel Energy Center next week, and they’ll have a different face behind the bench than the last time they were in St. Paul. After dismissing coach Randy Carlyle Sunday, General Manager Bob Murray announced that he would take over Carlyle’s duties — an unusual move for someone who’s never coached pro hockey but one that makes sense for a beleaguered Anaheim squad. Promoting Dallas Eakins from the American Hockey League could alter the chemistry of a team that’s doing well in the minors, and getting a front-row seat to the Ducks’ struggles could help Murray’s maneuvering as he searches for solutions for a team that’s had losing streaks of 12 and seven games.

• Boston will be without leading point-getter David Pastrnak for at least two weeks after he underwent surgery on his left thumb. But Pastrnak didn’t suffer the injury in a game or during practice. He was hurt falling while walking to his transportation after a sponsorship dinner Sunday, a tough accident as the Bruins attempt to hold onto the third seed in the Atlantic Division.

• Sharks center Joe Thornton rewrote the NHL record book Monday, surpassing Gordie Howe to rank ninth in league history in assists with 1,050. Thornton also logged his 1,541 regular-season game, moving by Shane Doan and Johnny Bucyk for 15th place and with 1,457 points, the 39-year-old tied Teemu Selanne for 15th in NHL history.