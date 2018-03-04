Short takes
• Deadline dealing: The most surprising move before the NHL trade deadline expired Monday might have been the Blues’ decision to send center Paul Stastny to the Jets, a deal that also included two draft picks and a prospect. Although St. Louis was in a putrid skid at the time, eventually losing seven straight before snapping out of its funk, the team is still very much in contention for a playoff spot. That’s why it was baffling the team made a seller move, instead of beefing up to improve its push.
• Familiar trading partners: What was unique about a handful of the trades executed before the deadline was how many were conducted between division rivals. The Rangers and Devils engineered their first trade ever; aside from the Jets-Blues swap, the Blackhawks and Predators also made a deal. So did the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. Helping out the competition doesn’t always happen, but that probably matters less if teams feel the price is right.
• At the top: Predators General Manager David Poile became the winningest GM in NHL history Thursday when Nashville secured a 4-2 win over Edmonton. Poile passed the legendary Glen Sather, moving into sole possession of first at 1,320 victories. What’s neat about the accomplishment is Poile has led just two organizations — the Predators and Capitals. And he’s employed only five head coaches, a nod to the success he’s maintained throughout the years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.