Short takes

• Deadline dealing: The most surprising move before the NHL trade deadline expired Monday might have been the Blues’ decision to send center Paul Stastny to the Jets, a deal that also included two draft picks and a prospect. Although St. Louis was in a putrid skid at the time, eventually losing seven straight before snapping out of its funk, the team is still very much in contention for a playoff spot. That’s why it was baffling the team made a seller move, instead of beefing up to improve its push.

• Familiar trading partners: What was unique about a handful of the trades executed before the deadline was how many were conducted between division rivals. The Rangers and Devils engineered their first trade ever; aside from the Jets-Blues swap, the Blackhawks and Predators also made a deal. So did the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. Helping out the competition doesn’t always happen, but that probably matters less if teams feel the price is right.

• At the top: Predators General Manager David Poile became the winningest GM in NHL history Thursday when Nashville secured a 4-2 win over Edmonton. Poile passed the legendary Glen Sather, moving into sole possession of first at 1,320 victories. What’s neat about the accomplishment is Poile has led just two organizations — the Predators and Capitals. And he’s employed only five head coaches, a nod to the success he’s maintained throughout the years.