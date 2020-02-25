2020 NFL combine primer

What is it? Every year, the top NFL draft prospects converge on Indianapolis for medical evaluations, measurements, interviews and position drills in front of all 32 teams.

Who’s there? This year’s group is loaded at wide receiver and not as deep at edge rusher, tight end and linebacker as it’s been in the past few years. The quarterback class again is strong, led by national champion Joe Burrow with big questions looming over Tua Tagovailoa’s health. Here’s the position breakdown for the 337 players invited to participate: quarterbacks 17, wide receivers 55, tight ends 20, running backs 30, offensive linemen 52, special teams 12, defensive linemen 46, linebackers 44, defensive backs 61.

How to watch: The NFL Network will broadcast 26 hours of live on-field drills Thursday through Sunday, beginning with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends from 3-10 p.m. Thursday. “It’s going to be good for television because we’re going to get more eyeballs,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

The drills: Sixteen new position-specific drills have been added with 10 old ones eliminated as the league incorporates some of the skill sets that colleges players are bringing to the NFL nowadays. For example, end zone fade routes have been added for QBs, receivers and tight ends with the toe tap drill eliminated, and running backs have to run routes and catch quick passes.

News services