NFL ALL-TIME PASSING YARDS
Drew Brees 2001- 72,103
Peyton Manning 1998-2015 71,940
Brett Favre 1991-2010 71,838
Tom Brady 2000- 67,418
Dan Marino 1983-1999 61,361
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Holt first with postseason cycle; Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1
Brock Holt had one thing in mind: He was swinging for the fences.
Sports
Australian Open prizemoney up 10 percent in local currency
Australian Open organizers have increased the prize money by 10 percent in local currency for the first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year to offset a drop in the Australian dollar.
Twins
Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians
As his teammates sprayed each other with champagne and beer in Houston's buzzing clubhouse, ace Justin Verlander stayed clear of the fray and foam while enjoying a cigar.
Vikings
Brees makes history in style, Saints thrash Redskins 43-19
Before Drew Brees could blow kisses to the adoring Superdome crowd, before he could embrace his wife and children on the sideline, the Saints' 39-year-old quarterback had to shred one of the NFL's top pass defenses with ruthless efficiency.
Wild
Terry, Gibson lead Ducks past Wings 3-2 in home opener
Rookie Troy Terry scored the only goal in the shootout, John Gibson made 19 saves and the Anaheim Ducks celebrated the home opener of their 25th anniversary season with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.