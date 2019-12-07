NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. New Orleans* 10-2

2. Seattle 10-2

3. Green Bay 9-3

4. Dallas 6-7

Wild cards

5. San Francisco 10-2

6. Vikings 8-4

Next best

L.A. Rams 7-5

Chicago 7-6

AFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. Baltimore10-2

2. New England10-2

3. Houston8-4

4. Kansas City8-4

Wild cards

5. Buffalo9-3

6. Pittsburgh7-5

Next best

Tennessee7-5

Oakland6-6

Indianapolis6-6

*Has clinched NFC South