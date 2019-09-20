Melinda Frye Toney, 44, of Oak Hill, W.Va., was charged with wanton endangerment on Aug. 22 for brandishing a pistol in the parking lot of the New Life Apostolic Church on May 11. A police spokesman said that Melinda, wife of Pastor Earl Toney, and Lori Haywood, 29, wife of youth Pastor David Haywood, had an ongoing conflict. Fayette County Sheriff’s detective Kevin Willis told the Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va., that the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was an argument over a T-shirt Lori Haywood wore to a church event. The two couples met at the church earlier that day to try to hash out their differences, but, said Willis, “it just made it worse, I think.” Melinda Toney left the meeting and went to her car, where she retrieved her firearm. When Pastor Earl moved to stop his wife, the gun discharged. Willis confirmed that Melinda Toney had a concealed weapon permit.

Police report for ‘Baby Jesus’

A Texas motorcyclist with the memorable nickname “Baby Jesus” taunted Blue Mound police on Aug. 10 as they tried to pull him over. Police posted dashcam video of Jesus Sebastian Gomez doing wheelies and standing on his motorcycle while weaving in and out of traffic, eventually getting away from officers. Fox News reported that witnesses viewing the video helped identify the rider, and police issued a statement urging Gomez to turn himself in. “You need to come speak with us regarding this incident or we can come to you. (We could have a come to ‘Baby Jesus’ meeting),” they offered. Gomez surrendered to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 4 and was charged with evading arrest.

What’s in a name?

Rep. Raul Ruiz, 47, a California Democrat representing the 36th Congressional District, may face an unusual opponent in the November 2020 election: GOP candidate Raul Ruiz, 57, a construction contractor. “I want to give the citizens another option,” challenger Ruiz told Politico. “I’ll say this. I had the name first.”

Least competent criminal

Gary Lambe, 54, made the job of the Toronto (Ontario) Police Service easier on Aug. 23 when he allegedly made a photocopy of his face during a break-in at a commercial property. Police said the suspect “ate some food items” and created the picture of his face — which he left behind. Fox News reported that police eventually arrested Lambe, who was already in custody for an unrelated incident, and charged him with breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation.

Most competent criminal

Yusuke Taniguchi, 34, a shopping mall clerk in Koto City, Japan, was arrested earlier this year for using his superpower — a photographic memory — for apparent evil. According to police, Taniguchi was able to memorize more than 1,300 numbers from credit cards as people used them at his shop, SoraNews reported. He admitted to investigators that he would remember the name, card number, expiration date and security code, then write the information down as the customer walked away, later using the accounts to make online purchases of items he would then sell. Police, who tracked him to his address by using orders for two expensive handbags, found a notebook with hundreds of accounts listed.

News of the Weird is compiled by the editors at Andrews McMeel Syndication. Send your weird news items to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.