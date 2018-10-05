Tammie Hedges of Goldsboro, N.C., founded the nonprofit Crazy's Claws N Paws in 2013 to help low-income families with vet bills and pet supplies, so it was natural for her to take in 27 animals displaced by Hurricane Florence in September. Hedges treated many of the animals, found in the streets or surrendered by fleeing residents, with antibiotics and painkillers for fleas, cuts and other ailments. For that, the Washington Post reported, she was arrested on Sept. 21 for practicing veterinary medicine without a license, after an official from Wayne County Animal Services visited the warehouse where the animals were housed. Kathie Davidson, a volunteer with Claws N Paws, said: "If she hadn't done what she did, then they'll be charging her with animal neglect and cruelty. What was she supposed to do?" Hedges was released on bail, and the charges were later dropped.

Compelling explanations

While shopping at a Peoria, Ill., Walmart on Sept. 20, a 30-year-old woman filled her cart but also added a few items to her backpack: leggings, pencils, a quart of oil and a "Jesus Calling" Bible. After she paid for only the items in her cart, a loss prevention officer stopped her. The police were summoned, reported the Peoria Journal Star, and the woman explained that she was hoping the Bible could help her spiritually: "[She] told me that it sounds strange, but she was trying to be more Christian," an officer reported. She was charged with misdemeanor theft.

After trying repeatedly on Sept. 12 to pull over a Toyota Prius driving with expired tags near Marysville, Wash., a State Patrol officer finally caught up to the car at an intersection and verbally instructed the 42-year-old woman driver to pull over, reported the Everett Daily Herald. "I will not. I drive a Prius," was the woman's reply. The officer then asked her to step out of the vehicle, which she also refused to do, so he forced her out. "I will own your bank account," she told him. "I will own your house." When he asked her name, she responded, "None of your business." Finally, she was arrested for failing to obey instructions, failing to identify herself and obstruction.

Bait and switch

Ironman triathlete Jaroslav Bobrowski, 30, of Landshut, Bavaria, was banned Sept. 14 from Running Sushi, an all-you-can-eat restaurant, for eating too much. The Local Germany reported Bobrowski, a former bodybuilder, ate close to 100 plates of sushi, which sent the restaurant into a panic. "He eats for five people," the owner complained. "That is not normal."

What was your first clue?

Romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, 68, was arrested on Sept. 5 on charges of murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, 63, in Portland, Ore., after apparently following her own advice, written in a 2011 essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband." In the essay, Crampton Brophy suggests that hiring a hit man is "never a good idea" and poison is traceable. Instead, reported the Oregonian, she allegedly shot her husband on June 2 at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where Daniel was a beloved chef. Police did not release a motive, and a neighbor said Crampton Brophy "never showed any signs of being upset or sad." On Sept. 17, she pleaded not guilty in Multnomah County Circuit Court, and her trial is set for Oct. 26.

