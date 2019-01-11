The new mayor of the central Minnesota town of Rice will be facing a court date after he was cited Thursday for driving under the influence as he prepared to operate a school bus.

A Rice police officer and a Benton County sheriff's deputies took Erik Bonde into custody outside Rice Elementary School after confronting him about driving with a suspended driver's license. Officers observed signs that Bonde, who was elected to office in November, was intoxicated and found a container with an alcoholic beverage that Bonde had with him on the bus.

Results of a preliminary breath test showed that Bonde's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit for driving, said Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck.

Bonde, 46, was taken to the Benton County Jail and cited for a misdemeanor DUI and possessing an open bottle.

Police first made contact with Bonde about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and reminded him that he was not able to drive until his license was reinstated. About 90 minutes later, Bonde was spotted sitting in the driver's seat of a small van-sized school bus.

There were no students on the bus when Bonde was arrested.

Bonde has been released from jail. A court date has not been set.