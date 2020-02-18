FICTION

1. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. When You See Me, by Lisa Gardner. (Dutton) D.D. Warren and Flora Dane join FBI agent Kimberly Quincy’s task force.

4. Lost, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The new head of an FBI task force takes on a crime syndicate run by a pair of Russian nationals.

5. Dear Edward, by Ann Napolitano. (Dial) A 12-year-old boy tries to start over after becoming the sole survivor of a plane crash in which he lost his immediate family.

“Profiles in Corruption”

6. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

7. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

8. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

9. A Long Petal of the Sea, by Isabel Allende. (Ballantine) A young pregnant widow and an Army doctor take a ship to Chile to escape the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.

10. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.

NONFICTION

1. Profiles in Corruption, by Peter Schweizer. (Harper) The author of “Clinton Cash” gives his evaluations of members of the Democratic Party.

2. A Very Stable Genius, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (Penguin Press) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

4. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the Los Angeles Lakers player.

5. Why We’re Polarized, by Ezra Klein. (Avid Reader) The editor-at-large and co-founder of Vox offers his take on what causes divisions in America.

6. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

7. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

8. Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad. (Sourcebooks) Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

10. The Body, by Bill Bryson. (Doubleday) An owner’s manual of the human body covering various parts, functions and what happens when things go wrong.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1520260

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

3. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 1. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.