FICTION

1. The Rise of Magicks, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) The third book in the Chronicles of the One series. Fallon Swift goes up against an old foe.

2. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. Criss Cross, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) The 27th book in the Alex Cross series. Copycat crimes make the detective question whether an innocent man was executed.

5. A Minute to Midnight, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) When Atlee Pine returns to her hometown to investigate her sister’s kidnapping from 30 years ago, she winds up tracking a potential serial killer.

6. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

7. Twisted Twenty-Six, by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam) The 26th book in the Stephanie Plum series. A New Jersey gangster’s associates go after a bounty hunter’s widowed grandmother.

8. Blue Moon, by Lee Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher gets caught up in a turf war between Ukrainian and Albanian gangs.

9. The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday) In a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” old secrets bring three women together as the Republic of Gilead’s theocratic regime shows signs of decay.

10. Spy, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Alexandra Wickham, an espionage agent during World War II, must keep her secret hidden into the Cold War.

NONFICTION

1. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

2. A Warning, by Anonymous. (Twelve) A senior official in the Trump administration offers an assessment of the president and makes a moral appeal.

3. Crime in Progress, by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch. (Random House) The founders of Fusion GPS detail their investigations of Donald Trump and the subsequent fallout.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. Triggered, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street) Forays into politics and views on liberals from the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. (b)

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel) The “Fox & Friends” host gives an account of the battle against the Mexican Army in 1836.

8. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

9. Finding Chika, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) Lessons learned by the Alboms when they bring a Haitian orphan with a life-threatening illness into their family.

10. The Body, by Bill Bryson. (Doubleday) An owner’s manual of the human body covering various parts, functions and what happens when things go wrong.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

2. Salt Fat Acid Heat, by Samin Nosrat. Illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. (Simon & Schuster)

3. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 30. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.