FICTION

1. Blue Moon, by Lee Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher gets caught up in a turf war between Ukrainian and Albanian gangs.

2. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

3. The Starless Sea, by Erin Morgenstern. (Doubleday) Zachary Ezra Rawlins fights to save a labyrinthine underground repository of stories.

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

5. The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard return to take up a case that held the attention of Bosch’s mentor.

6. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era America, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books throughout the mountains of Kentucky.

7. The Family Upstairs, by Lisa Jewell. (Atria) Libby Jones learns the identity of her parents and inherits a London mansion, but this comes with a mystery of multiple murders.

8. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

9. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

10. Olive, Again, by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) In a follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Olive Kitteridge,” new relationships, including a second marriage, are encountered in a seaside town in Maine.

NONFICTION

1. Triggered, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street) Forays into politics and views on liberals from the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. (b)

2. Finding Chika, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) Lessons learned by the Alboms when they bring a Haitian orphan with a life-threatening illness into their family.

3. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel) The “Fox & Friends” host gives an account of the battle against the Mexican Army in 1836.

4. Acid for the Children, by Flea. (Grand Central) A memoir by the bassist and a founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

5. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. The Book of Gutsy Women, by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. (Simon & Schuster) Profiles of women from around the world who have blazed trails and challenged the status quo.

8. Blowout, by Rachel Maddow. (Crown) The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

9. The Beautiful Ones, by Prince. Edited by Dan Piepenbring. (Spiegel & Grau) A memoir by the musician written before his death, with photos and other memorabilia showing his evolution.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

2. Grit & Grace, by Tim McGraw with Amely Greeven. (Harper Wave)

3. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. Loserthink, by Scott Adams. (Portfolio/Penguin) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 9. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.